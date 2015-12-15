FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giants swoop to secure Cueto
December 15, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Giants swoop to secure Cueto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the 9th inning in game two of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants have announced a six-year $130 million deal to acquire pitcher Johnny Cueto.

Cueto, who will sign pending a physical, was traded to Kansas City at mid-season in 2015 and helped the Royals capture the World Series after seven campaigns with Cincinnati.

San Francisco also acquired right-hander Jeff Samardzija earlier this month.

Samardzija and Cueto will join a pitching rotation that includes Madison Bumgarner, Matt Cain and Jake Peavy.

“With these two significant additions we made, it gives us a balance of five guys who can give us the starts and innings we need to protect our bullpen and give us the best chance to compete for the division (title),” Giants general manager Bobby Evans told the team’s website.

“That’s the goal.”

A 20-game winner in 2014, Cueto will arrive at a Giants team that has won three World Series over the last six years.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom

