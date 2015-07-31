FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giants pick up Reds starter Leake
#Sports News
July 31, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Giants pick up Reds starter Leake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 24, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Leake (44) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants made a deal for one of the hottest pitchers in baseball on Thursday by acquiring right-handed starter Mike Leake in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants sent minor league players Keury Mella and Adam Duvall to the Reds in exchange for the red-hot Leake.

The 27-year-old has surrendered just two runs in his last four starts, two of them shutouts. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA this season and should bolster the rotation of the defending World Series champions.

San Francisco (56-45) trail the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game.

Cincinnati (46-54) are 18 games behind NL Central leaders St Louis and the deal comes about a week after they traded away ace pitcher Johnny Cueto to Kansas City.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

