Bumgarner, Giants ease past Braves

Aug 5, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(the Sports Xchange) - Madison Bumgarner came into Wednesday’s start against the Atlanta Braves with a 4.50 road ERA, but pitching at Turner Field is like a home game for the San Francisco Giants ace from North Carolina.

Bumgarner struck out nine in 7-1/3 dominant innings as the Giants defeated the Braves 6-1.

“What a great job he did,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had really good focus, and he helped save some guys in the bullpen who needed the rest.”

The left-hander is 4-1 in five starts at Atlanta, including the clinching victory in the 2010 National League Division Series.

“He’s pitched well about everywhere. He’s one of the best,” Bochy said. “But I‘m sure he’s a little amped up here with his relatives coming down from North Carolina.”

Bumgarner (12-6), the 2014 World Series MVP, allowed one run on seven hits and no walks, lowering his ERA to 3.28 in the 116-pitch outing.

He had gone 19-1/3 consecutive innings at Turner Field without allowing an earned run until catcher Ryan Lavarnway followed a single by second baseman Jace Peterson with a RBI double in the seventh inning.

“I don’t necessarily think having family here is the key to how I pitch (in Atlanta), but there was quite a few people who made the trip,” said Bumgarner.

“There usually is, because it’s not too far of a trip. But for whatever reason, we’ve had a pretty good run of success here.”

Giants second baseman Kelby Tomlinson, making his first major league start, drove in three runs with two singles while

catcher Buster Posey also had hits in his first three at-bats to back Bumgarner.

The Giants (59-48) remained two games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Braves rookie right-hander Williams Perez (4-2) gave up 10 hits in six-plus innings and left the game after giving up a two-run double to third baseman Matt Duffy.