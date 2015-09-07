Bumgarner, Giants escape with win over Rockies

Sep 6, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner minimized the damage when he loaded the bases with no outs twice to lead the Giants to a 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Bumgarner (17-7) loaded the bases with no outs in the first and again in the fifth and while he gave up two runs in each inning he kept the rallies from burgeoning into something bigger.

“You obviously want better,” he said. “But when it’s all said and done, you’re able to go back on it and look, it’s really not too bad for this ballpark, getting out of it with giving up a couple of runs. It could have been much worse.”

The Giants left-hander allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings. He walked one and tied his season low with three strikeouts.

“Any time you get a win at Coors Field, that’s gratifying in itself,” Bumgarner said after he improved his record to 5-5 in 12 starts in Denver, where his ERA is 4.21.

“And also when you’re not having maybe your best game and you still find a way to win, yeah, that’s definitely a big plus for you and something you can feel good about.”

Four San Francisco relievers combined to retire all nine batters they faced. Closer Santiago Casilla struck out two in the ninth inning for his 32nd save.

The Giants remain 7-1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and eight games behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card.

The game was tied 2-2 when the Giants erupted for five runs in the fifth to give them a handy lead.

The Rockies then loaded the bases with no outs in their half of the fifth and second baseman Cristhian Adames hit a two-run single to left before the Giants got out of the inning when Nolan Arenado hit into a double play and Carlos Gonzalez hit a hard line drive to first baseman Brandon Belt.

“It was really big that he (Bumgarner) got out of that inning only allowing two runs,” catcher Buster Posey said.

“He did a nice job of damage control in a ballpark where things can get out of control in a hurry.”