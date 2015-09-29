Giants beat Dodgers 3-2 in 12 innings, stay in playoff race

September 28, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Alejandro De Aza (45) hits a sacrifice fly scoring right fielder Marlon Byrd (6, not pictured) for game-winning run during the 12th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park. The Giants defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in 12 innings. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Pinch-hitter Alejandro De Aza’s sacrifice fly scored Marlon Byrd from third base in the bottom of the 12th inning Monday night as the San Francisco Giants kept their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

Right-hander Jake Peavy pitched seven strong innings and catcher Trevor Brown had a two-run double as the Giants (82-74) kept the Dodgers (87-69) from clinching the National League West, trimming their lead to five games with six remaining.

L.A., which has lost four in a row, can clinch its sixth division title in the past 10 years Tuesday when ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw opposes reigning World Series Most Valuable Player Madison Bumgarner of the Giants.

The two teams also are scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday.

After the Dodgers had come from behind to forge a 2-2 tie against the Giants bullpen in the top of the ninth inning, the Giants rallied for the must-win in the last of the 12th after Byrd greeted right-hander Yimi Garcia (3-5), the seventh L.A. pitcher, with a single.

Second baseman Kelby Tomlinson followed with his second hit of the game, a single to right field, sending Byrd to third.

After Brown grounded to third for the inning’s first out, De Aza hit a fly ball plenty deep into left field off Dodgers left-hander Adam Liberatore to give the Giants their third straight win.

September 28, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Kelby Tomlinson (37, left) congratulates pinch hitter Alejandro De Aza (45, right) for hitting the game-winning sacrifice fly during the 12th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park. The Giants defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in 12 innings. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers stranded the potential go-ahead run in scoring position in three of the last four innings.

Right-hander Hunter Strickland (3-3), the sixth Giants pitcher, got the win after pitching 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead into the top of the ninth, but the Dodgers rallied to tie after shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez led off with singles off left-hander Josh Osich.

After Giants closer Santiago Casilla entered the game and a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third, Dodgers right fielder Andre Ethier produced a 2-2 tie with a grounder to second base, scoring Seager.

Casilla escaped further damage by getting Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley to ground to shortstop, stranding pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes at third.

In helping the Giants run their home record to 7-0 against the Dodgers this season, Peavy limited L.A. to three hits and one run in seven innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Osich retired three consecutive L.A. pinch-hitters in order in the eighth inning, but left after allowing the inning-opening singles to Seager and Gonzalez in the ninth.

The blown save was Casilla’s sixth of the season.