Giants' Mota banned 100 games for doping

New York Mets relief pitcher Guillermo Mota reacts in the eighth inning of an MLB National League baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Shea Stadium in New York September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Guillermo Mota has been suspended 100 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Monday.

The suspension of Mota, who received a 50-game suspension for a doping violation in 2006 while with the New York Mets, is effective immediately.

“The Giants are disappointed to learn of Guillermo Mota’s suspension. We support Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and treatment program,” the Giants said in a statement.

The 38-year-old right-hander, in his third season with the Giants, is 0-1 with a 5.06 earned run average this season. Mota has pitched for seven teams in his 14-year major league career.

Mota became the third major leaguer to receive a 100-game ban, automatic for a second offense under MLB’s drug policy.

Last season, back-up catcher Eliezer Alfonzo of the Colorado Rockies was handed the 100-game penalty.

Twelve-time All-Star Manny Ramirez was the first major leaguer to receive the punishment for a second positive doping test, which came after the outfielder had played just five games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramirez voluntarily retired and skipped the rest of the season. Because of that time missed, the penalty was cut in half to 50 games this season and he has signed to play with the Oakland Athletics after his penalty is served.