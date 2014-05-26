Giants' Pence a dejected figure after scooter is stolen

May 25, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence (8) rounds third base after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at AT&T Park. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence looked unusually forlorn and almost unrecognizable to his team mates when he arrived at AT&T Park for Monday’s home game against the Chicago Cubs after pushing himself there on a backup scooter.

The right fielder’s beloved customized motor scooter, decorated with several stickers and one of his bobblehead dolls, was stolen on Sunday night while he dined at a restaurant on San Francisco’s Embarcadero waterfront.

”I‘m really sad about it,“ twice All-Star Pence, 31, told reporters. ”I try not to be too attached to things, though it’s kind of an extension of me.

“It kind of doesn’t make much sense to steal it because the charger’s kind of rare, so it’s not going to last very long. I just trust people, and apparently someone else needed it more than I do.”

Pence said the scooter had not been locked when he parked it outside the restaurant and he has offered a reward for its return, an autographed bobblehead doll in his image.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy knew something was wrong when he first saw Pence at AT&T Park on Monday.

“He had a sad face on him this morning,” Bochy said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Pence fervently hopes his scooter is located, as the backup has a weak motor and requires him to use his foot to generate propulsion.

“I did have a dream that I saw someone riding it (the customized scooter), and I tackled him,” he smiled.