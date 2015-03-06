Giants suffer blow as Pence ruled out for six weeks

Mar 5, 2015; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8) at bat during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training baseball game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence suffered a fractured left forearm after being struck by a pitch on Thursday and will be out of action for at least six weeks.

Pence, a valuable member of the team’s World Series defending roster, was hit in a Spring Training game by Chicago Cubs pitcher Corey Black.

Pence’s absence will break a streak of 383 consecutive games played, the longest active stretch in the Major Leagues.

Pence played in the full 162 games the past two seasons and hit .277 with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2014.