FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Giants suffer blow as Pence ruled out for six weeks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 6, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Giants suffer blow as Pence ruled out for six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2015; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8) at bat during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training baseball game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence suffered a fractured left forearm after being struck by a pitch on Thursday and will be out of action for at least six weeks.

Pence, a valuable member of the team’s World Series defending roster, was hit in a Spring Training game by Chicago Cubs pitcher Corey Black.

Pence’s absence will break a streak of 383 consecutive games played, the longest active stretch in the Major Leagues.

Pence played in the full 162 games the past two seasons and hit .277 with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2014.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.