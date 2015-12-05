Samardzija joins Bumgarner in San Francisco

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija (29) pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants have signed right-hander Jeff Samardzija to a five-year deal, the team announced on Saturday, as the big name pitching merry-go-round continued in Major League Baseball.

With David Price joining the Boston Red Sox, John Lackey apparently finding a new home at the Chicago Cubs and Zack Greinke reportedly moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks, it has been a boom week for free agent pitchers.

The Lackey and Greinke acquisitions have not been officially confirmed by their respective new clubs, but have been reported by multiple media outlets.

Greinke’s reported six-year agreement with a record average $34.33 million annual value tops the list of big-money deals as teams are showing little hesitation opening the check book to acquire proven pitchers.

The Samardzija deal continues the trend. He reportedly will earn $90 million over his five years in San Francisco as he strengthens the already-formidable National League West pitching ranks, which house Greinke, new teammate Madison Bumgarner and Dodger Clayton Kershaw.

San Francisco will surrender its first-round draft pick as Samardzija declined a qualifying offer from the Chicago White Sox.

Samardzija is 47-61 with a 4.09 ERA in 254 games (131 starts) in eight seasons with the Cubs, A’s and White Sox.

The 30-year-old was below his best in 2015 with a 4.96 ERA while allowing a league-high 228 hits but brings a workhorse ethos after pitching over 200 innings in each of the last three seasons.