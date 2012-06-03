Giants baseball player Sandoval questioned over possible sex assault

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants all-star infielder Pablo Sandoval is under investigation in connection with a possible sexual assault on a woman in Northern California, and the case is expected to be turned over to prosecutors, police said on Saturday.

Sandoval, a 25-year-old third baseman and fan favorite nicknamed “Kung Fu Panda,” was at a resort in Aptos, California, with a woman who says he sexually assaulted her there, said Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s spokeswoman April Skalland.

The two had been part of a small group that went to downtown Santa Cruz on Thursday night before heading to the resort, and the woman contacted police early on Friday morning to say she had been sexually assaulted, Skalland said.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman.

“She claimed the suspect is Pablo Sandoval,” Skalland said.

After receiving the report, detectives went to the resort and found Sandoval there. “He cooperated with us, we did not detain him, he was not arrested,” Skalland said.

With his attorney present, Sandoval later met with detectives at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, she said.

An attorney for Sandoval late on Saturday did not return a call or e-mail seeking comment.

Skalland said that once her office completed its investigation, it would turn the case over to the local District Attorney’s Office.

The Giants last month placed Sandoval on the disabled list after he broke a bone in his left hand. He had been hitting .316 in 24 games this year with the team.

As part of his injury rehabilitation, he was recently assigned to the San Jose Giants minor league team, according to MLB.com.