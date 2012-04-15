FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giants closer Wilson may need season-ending surgery
April 15, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Giants closer Wilson may need season-ending surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Francisco Giants' pitcher Brian Wilson delivers a warm up pitch during their spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants All-Star closer Brian Wilson likely will need season-ending surgery on his right elbow, a major blow to the team, the Giants said on Saturday.

“We got bad news on Wilson,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy told Major League Baseball’s website. “(An exam) shows structural damage with his elbow.”

A second and third opinion will be sought before surgery is undertaken, Bochy said.

Wilson, 30, pitched Wednesday and Thursday in Colorado and struggled to save the Giants’ win on Thursday. He reported discomfort with the elbow to the team trainer on Friday.

The three time All-Star made a league high 48 saves in 2010, helping the Giants win the world Series, and had 36 in 2011 while appearing in 57 games.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, Editing by Alastair Himmer

