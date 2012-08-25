Former Chicago Cubs player Mark Grace arrested for drunken driving

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Former Chicago Cubs standout Mark Grace, a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star selection, was arrested in Arizona for driving under the influence, police said on Friday.

Police said Grace, who was pulled over on Thursday night in Scottsdale just outside Phoenix, was driving with a suspended license stemming from a prior driving under the influence arrest in the same town in May 2011.

In his most recent arrest Grace, 48, was stopped for having an expired registration plate, said Scottsdale police spokesman Sergeant Mark Clark. “After speaking to Mr. Grace and administering standard field sobriety tests, probable cause was developed to arrest Mr. Grace for DUI,” he said.

Grace, who works as a television analyst in the Arizona Diamondbacks broadcast booth, submitted to a blood test and was released pending the filing of a criminal complaint for aggravated DUI and other unspecified related charges, he said.

Grace spent 13 seasons with the Cubs and the next three with the Diamondbacks, and was a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner as first baseman.

The Diamondbacks said in a statement on Friday that Grace would not be broadcasting the next three games after he “requested an indefinite leave of absence to seek personal assistance.”