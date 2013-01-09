FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No players voted to Hall of Fame, Bonds and Clemens snubbed
#Sports News
January 9, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

No players voted to Hall of Fame, Bonds and Clemens snubbed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - No one was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, with all-time home run leader Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens snubbed over suspicion they used performance enhancing drugs.

Bonds was named on 36.2 percent of the ballots, and Clemens 37.6, well short of the 75 percent of ballots required in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Closest to winning election was former Houston Astros player Craig Biggio, who received 68.2 percent of the vote, falling 39 votes short of election. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)

