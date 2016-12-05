FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Selig, Schuerholz make Hall of Fame
#Sports News
December 5, 2016 / 2:45 AM / 9 months ago

Selig, Schuerholz make Hall of Fame

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File Photo - Oct 22, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; MLB commissioner Bud Selig speaks at a press conference before game two of the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig and long-time MLB executive John Schuerholz were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The selections were made by the veterans committee at Oxon Hill, Md., ahead of baseball's winter meetings. Selig and Schuerholz will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30.

Selig, 82, served as commissioner from 1992 to 2015 and helped grow the game, but was also in charge during the steroid era that brought many records into question.

In 2005, Selig and other baseball figures were called to Washington for a Congressional hearing into performance enhancing drugs in the game.

Schuerholz helped build championship teams with the Kansas City Royals (1985) and Atlanta Braves (1995), becoming the first general manager to win a World Series in both the American and National Leagues.

The 76-year-old remains president of the Braves.

Results of voting on modern-day players eligible for enshrinement this year will be announced on Jan. 18.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

