Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig and long-time MLB executive John Schuerholz were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The selections were made by the veterans committee at Oxon Hill, Md., ahead of baseball's winter meetings. Selig and Schuerholz will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30.

Selig, 82, served as commissioner from 1992 to 2015 and helped grow the game, but was also in charge during the steroid era that brought many records into question.

In 2005, Selig and other baseball figures were called to Washington for a Congressional hearing into performance enhancing drugs in the game.

Schuerholz helped build championship teams with the Kansas City Royals (1985) and Atlanta Braves (1995), becoming the first general manager to win a World Series in both the American and National Leagues.

The 76-year-old remains president of the Braves.

Results of voting on modern-day players eligible for enshrinement this year will be announced on Jan. 18.

