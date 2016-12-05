NFL: Rams extend contract of head coach Fisher
(The Sports Xchange) - Despite being mired in another losing season, the Los Angeles Rams have handed head coach Jeff Fisher a contract extension.
Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig and long-time MLB executive John Schuerholz were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
The selections were made by the veterans committee at Oxon Hill, Md., ahead of baseball's winter meetings. Selig and Schuerholz will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30.
Selig, 82, served as commissioner from 1992 to 2015 and helped grow the game, but was also in charge during the steroid era that brought many records into question.
In 2005, Selig and other baseball figures were called to Washington for a Congressional hearing into performance enhancing drugs in the game.
Schuerholz helped build championship teams with the Kansas City Royals (1985) and Atlanta Braves (1995), becoming the first general manager to win a World Series in both the American and National Leagues.
The 76-year-old remains president of the Braves.
Results of voting on modern-day players eligible for enshrinement this year will be announced on Jan. 18.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed the NBA on Saturday for its officiating, two days after he was penalized for a flagrant foul that led to his team losing to the Houston Rockets.
U.S. skeleton athletes are considering boycotting the world championships in Sochi next year in protest at the Russian doping scandal and how it has been handled, the New York Times reported on Sunday.