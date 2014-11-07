Former baseball pitcher Halsey's fatal fall apparently an accident

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - The death of former Major League Baseball pitcher Brad Halsey, who fell off a cliff near his central Texas home last week, appears to have been an accident, police said on Thursday.

Halsey, 33, who played with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics during his three-year major league career, died last Friday in the fall off the 100-foot cliff near New Braunfels, Texas.

“Right now, it looks like an accident,” said Captain Tommy Ward with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Ward added the case was still under investigation. Media reports have indicated Halsey fell in a climbing accident.

The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the Yankees in 2002 and made his debut two years later with the team. He pitched in 88 MLB games from 2004 to 2006, with a record of 14 wins and 19 losses.

He saw the most action with the Diamondbacks in 2005 when he compiled a record of eight wins and 12 losses over 160 innings of work. While with Oakland in 2006, he earned a spot in baseball history by giving up Barry Bonds’ 714th home run, which tied the lifetime mark of Babe Ruth.