New York Yankees designated hitter Travis Hafner celebrates with teammates in the dugout after he hit a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

April 27 (SportsDirect) - Highlights of Saturday’s Major League Baseball games

- - -

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4

Travis Hafner had a three-home run and added a tie-breaking triple in support of starter CC Sabathia as host New York upended Toronto for the third straight day.

Sabathia (4-2) scattered four runs (three earned) on nine hits over eight innings, improving to 14-4 lifetime against Toronto.

Joba Chamberlain worked around a pair of ninth-inning hits to record his first save as manager Joe Girardi opted to rest regular closer Mariano Rivera, who had pitched in three of the previous four games.

- - -

Tigers 7, Braves 4

Omar Infante went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs to power host Detroit to its second straight victory over Atlanta.

Jhonny Peralta also had a two-run shot and Miguel Cabrera added a pair of hits and two RBIs to back 6 1/3 solid innings from Tigers starter Rick Porcello (1-2).

Justin Upton clubbed his major league-leading 12th homer and Freddie Freeman had two hits and an RBI for the Braves, who tumbled to their sixth defeat in eight games.

- - -

Phillies 9, Mets 4

Domonic Brown belted a three-run homer to break open the game in the fifth inning and Ryan Howard knocked in a pair of runs as visiting Philadelphia rolled over New York.

Rookie Jonathan Pettibone (1-0) earned his first major-league victory in his second start, allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.

John Mayberry Jr. also hit a solo homer in the five-run fifth while Michael Young collected three hits for the Phillies, who produced their season high in runs.

New York lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

- - -

Nationals 6, Reds 3

Dan Haren turned in six solid innings and Bryce Harper homered as Washington won its third straight over visiting Cincinnati.

Haren (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in his longest outing of the season and opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second.

Denard Span added two hits and an RBI and Ian Desmond drove in a run for the Nationals, who will try to complete the four-game series sweep on Sunday.

- - -

Twins 7, Rangers 2

Josh Willingham had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Pedro Hernandez threw five scoreless innings to earn the victory for host Minnesota.

Hernandez (1-0) scattered five hits before relievers Anthony Swarzak, Brian Duensing, Jared Burton and Glen Perkins combined to hold the Rangers down until Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double with two outs in the ninth.

- - -

Orioles 7, Athletics 3

Nick Markakis and Adam Jones hit back-to-back home runs and Chris Tillman worked six strong innings as visiting Baltimore took its third straight from Oakland.

Nate McLouth added a solo homer and J.J. Hardy drove in a run for the Orioles, who have won five of their last six and will go for a four-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday.

Tillman (1-1) struck out seven while allowing two runs and seven hits to pick up his first win.

Josh Donaldson drove in two runs for Oakland.

The A‘s, who loaded the bases with none out in the ninth but could not score, have dropped four straight and eight of nine.

- - -

Pirates 5, Cardinals 3

Russell Martin hit a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning and later doubled and scored as visiting Pittsburgh rallied after St. Louis pulled starter Jake Westbrook.

Westbrook tossed six scoreless innings but watched as the bullpen gave away his chance at career win number 100.

The seventh-inning rally made a winner of A.J. Burnett (2-2), who allowed two runs in six innings.