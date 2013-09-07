Sept 7 (The Sports XChange) - Highlights of Saturday’s Major League Baseball games.

- - - -

Red Sox 13, Yankees 9

Mike Napoli homered twice while Jonny Gomes homered and drove in four runs, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 13-9 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Napoli recorded his 13th career, and third of the season, double home run game.

He hit a two-run shot in the second inning and a solo shot in the ninth. Napoli has 18 RBI against New York this season, with eight coming in this series.

In between Napoli’s home runs, Gomes hit a three-run shot in Boston’s five-run fourth and rookie Xander Bogaerts added a two-run blast in the fifth for the Red Sox, who have won five straight and eight-of-nine.

Boston has scored 34 runs in this series and 56 over their last five games while hitting 17 home runs.

- - - -

Reds 4, Dodgers 3 (10)

Todd Frazier’s RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning drove home rookie Billy Hamilton for the winning run, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati (81-62) moved to within one and a half games of the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central.

The magic number for the Dodgers (83-58) to clinch the National League West Division remained 11.

- - - -

Orioles 4, White Sox 3 (10)

Matt Wieters singled home two runs with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Wieters singled to right field, scoring pinch runner Chris Dickerson with the tying run and Markakis with the winner.

Pinch hitter Conor Gillaspie had hit a solo homer with one out in the 10th inning to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead.

Brian Roberts homered and Danny Valencia had three hits for Baltimore (76-65), which began the day tied with Cleveland, two games behind Tampa Bay for the final AL wild card spot.