Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
#Sports News
August 9, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Highlights from Saturday's MLB games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from Major League Baseball games on Saturday:

- - - -

Blue Jays 6, Yankees 0

Left-hander David Price allowed three singles in seven innings while Justin Smoak hit his first career grand slam as the Toronto Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games with a 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees.

Price (11-4) struck out seven and walked three as Toronto (60-52) moved to within 2-1/2 games of the Yankees (61-48) and won for the 10th time in 11 games.

- -

Athletics 2, Astros 1

Right-hander Jesse Chavez pitched seven solid innings while designated hitter Danny Valencia hit a two-run double to lead the Oakland A’s to a 2-1 victory against the Houston Astros.

Chavez (6-11) allowed one run on six hits, striking out four and walking four.

- -

Cubs 8, Giants 6

Addison Russell went 3-for-4 and Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco fell 2-1/2 games behind the Cubs in the chase for the National League’s second wild card playoff spot.

- -

Pirates 6, Dodgers 5

Pitcher Francisco Liriano hit the first home run of his 10-year career while Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-3 as the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Liriano hit a three-run shot in the second inning in his 160th career at-bat to put the Pirates ahead 4-2.

- -

Compiled by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
