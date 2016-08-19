FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Baseball: League clears Howard, Zimmerman of doping wrongdoing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 19, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Baseball: League clears Howard, Zimmerman of doping wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard (6) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman were cleared of wrongdoing in Major League Baseball's investigation into their possible use of performance-enhancing drugs, prompted by an Al Jazeera report.

MLB announced Friday that the investigation was complete and it "did not find any violations of the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program by either Howard or Zimmerman."

The Al Jazeera report, aired in a December documentary, claimed that Howard and Zimmerman were among the athletes who allegedly received shipments of performance-enhancing drugs.

The report was based on recordings with Charles Sly, a former worker at the Guyer Institute in Indianapolis. Sly also implicated several NFL players, including Peyton Manning.

May 20, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) rounds first base after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Slay has since recanted his statements. He also declined to speak with the commissioner's office or provide requested information.

Howard and Zimmerman filed lawsuits against Al Jazeera in January. The players claimed the report was inaccurate, unsubstantiated and reckless.

"I look forward to holding the responsible people accountable for these false and defamatory claims in my ongoing litigation against Al Jazeera and its reporters," Howard said in a statement after the announcement.

Zimmerman echoed Howard's comments and says he also plans to continue his litigation.

"As I said in January when I filed my lawsuit, I am determined to hold Al Jazeera and its reporters accountable for their defamatory actions."

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.