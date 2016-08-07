FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Factbox: Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Ichiro Suzuki (51) bats in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki became the 30th member of Major League Baseball's exclusive 3,000-hits club on Sunday.

* Considered the greatest hitter in Japanese baseball history, Ichiro dominated the game in his homeland for nearly nine years during which he was a seven-times Pacific League batting champion and racked up 1,278 hits.

* Became the first Japanese position player, or non-pitcher, to be signed by a U.S. team when he joined the Seattle Mariners in 2001 and became only the second player to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in the same season.

* Eclipsed an 84-year-old record for hits in a season when he finished the 2004 campaign with 262 hits, five more than the previous mark set by George Sisler in 1920.

* Reached 200-plus hits for a record 10th consecutive year in the 2010 season. He fell 16 hits shy of extending his streak the following campaign.

* Stole 45 consecutive bases without getting caught over the course of the 2006 and 2007 season, an American League record and five short of the all-time mark set by Vince Coleman.

* Is a two-time batting champion, 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner during an MLB career that has included stints with Seattle, the New York Yankees and Miami.

* His combined Japanese and North American total of 4,278 hits tops Pete Rose's all-time record of 4,256 but does not carry the same weight since the latter's came entirely while playing in MLB.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.