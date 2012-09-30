FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees rally to remain tied with Orioles for first
#Sports News
September 30, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

Yankees rally to remain tied with Orioles for first

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Yankees Derek Jeter (L) and Robinson Cano celebrate defeating the Toronto Blue Jays after their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees woke up their offense just in time to rally past Toronto 9-6 and stay deadlocked with Baltimore for first place in the American League East on Sunday.

The Yankees scored seven runs in the final three innings to erase a 5-1 deficit and keep pace with the Orioles with three games remaining in the regular season.

Baltimore beat Boston 6-3 for their fourth consecutive win. Both the Orioles and the Yankees have 92-67 records.

At Minnesota, the Detroit Tigers inched closer to winning the AL Central thanks to a 2-1 triumph against the Twins.

Prince Fielder smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tigers (86-73) grabbed a three-game lead over the Chicago White Sox with just three games left.

The White Sox (83-76), who controlled the AL Central for much of the year, lost to Tampa Bay 6-2 to fall to the verge of postseason elimination.

At Texas, the Los Angeles Angels scored two runs in the ninth inning to steal a 5-4 win from the Rangers and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Torii Hunter came through with a game-winning two-run double to pull the third-place Angels (88-70) within two games of a wild card berth.

The game was the first of a doubleheader between the two teams and Texas (92-66) can clinch a postseason spot with a victory.

In the National League, St. Louis closed in on the playoffs after a 10-4 rout of the Washington Nationals.

Carlos Beltran drilled a pair of home runs, giving him 32 on the season, and finished with five RBIs to give the Cardinals a 2 1/2-game edge for the NL’s second wild card spot.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
