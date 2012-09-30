Yankees rally to remain tied with Orioles for first

New York Yankees Derek Jeter (L) and Robinson Cano celebrate defeating the Toronto Blue Jays after their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees woke up their offense just in time to rally past Toronto 9-6 and stay deadlocked with Baltimore for first place in the American League East on Sunday.

The Yankees scored seven runs in the final three innings to erase a 5-1 deficit and keep pace with the Orioles with three games remaining in the regular season.

Baltimore beat Boston 6-3 for their fourth consecutive win. Both the Orioles and the Yankees have 92-67 records.

At Minnesota, the Detroit Tigers inched closer to winning the AL Central thanks to a 2-1 triumph against the Twins.

Prince Fielder smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tigers (86-73) grabbed a three-game lead over the Chicago White Sox with just three games left.

The White Sox (83-76), who controlled the AL Central for much of the year, lost to Tampa Bay 6-2 to fall to the verge of postseason elimination.

At Texas, the Los Angeles Angels scored two runs in the ninth inning to steal a 5-4 win from the Rangers and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Torii Hunter came through with a game-winning two-run double to pull the third-place Angels (88-70) within two games of a wild card berth.

The game was the first of a doubleheader between the two teams and Texas (92-66) can clinch a postseason spot with a victory.

In the National League, St. Louis closed in on the playoffs after a 10-4 rout of the Washington Nationals.

Carlos Beltran drilled a pair of home runs, giving him 32 on the season, and finished with five RBIs to give the Cardinals a 2 1/2-game edge for the NL’s second wild card spot.