Francona interviewed for Cleveland Indians job

(Reuters) - Terry Francona spent Friday in Cleveland being interviewed for the job as manager of the Indians, the Major League Baseball’s official website reported.

Although neither Francona nor the Indians commented on the job vacated by Manny Acta, MLB.com said the club spoke to Francona a day after interim manager Sandy Aloma Jr was also interviewed for the position.

Francona, 53, managed the Phillies between 1997 and 2000 then the Boston Red Sox from 2004-11.

He won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007 before leaving last year to work as a television analyst.

Acta was fired by the Indians last week after they failed to make the playoffs with Alomar named as his temporary replacement.