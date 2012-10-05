FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Francona interviewed for Cleveland Indians job
October 6, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Francona interviewed for Cleveland Indians job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona gestures to the crowd as he takes the field during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary before the start of American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

(Reuters) - Terry Francona spent Friday in Cleveland being interviewed for the job as manager of the Indians, the Major League Baseball’s official website reported.

Although neither Francona nor the Indians commented on the job vacated by Manny Acta, MLB.com said the club spoke to Francona a day after interim manager Sandy Aloma Jr was also interviewed for the position.

Francona, 53, managed the Phillies between 1997 and 2000 then the Boston Red Sox from 2004-11.

He won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007 before leaving last year to work as a television analyst.

Acta was fired by the Indians last week after they failed to make the playoffs with Alomar named as his temporary replacement.

Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom

