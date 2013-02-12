Big-spending Indians hook free agent Bourn

Atlanta Braves' Michael Bourn leaves the dugout at the end of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Big-spending Cleveland Indians continued their bold off-season by acquiring free agent outfielder Michael Bourn, the team said on Monday.

Bourn, who was an All Star for the Atlanta Braves last season, has agreed to a four-year deal worth $48 million, according to local reports, to join the American League pending his physical.

The deal is just the latest splash by the Indians who have also hired manager Terry Francona and picked up free agent Nick Swisher.

The 30-year-old Bourn will bring instant speed on the base paths as he captured the National League stolen base crown from 2009-2011.

Bourn batted .274 with nine home runs, 57 RBIs and 42 steals for the Braves last season.

The Indians finished 68-94 in 2012 and fired manager Manny Acta just before the end of the season.