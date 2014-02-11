Brantley agrees new contract with Indians

Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (C) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after he scored in the eighth inning of their MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians reached an agreement on a new contract with outfielder Michael Brantley, Major League Baseball reported on its website on Monday.

The 26-year-old Brantley will sign a four-year deal worth $25 million that features an option for a fifth year.

The Indians were eager to lock up Brantley, a key member of last season’s turnaround that saw Cleveland make a rare trip to the post-season.

Enjoying their first winning season since 2007, the Indians finished 92-70 and lost in the American League Wild Card game.

Brantley batted .284 with 10 home runs and 73 RBIs last season, his fifth with the Indians.