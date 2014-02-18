Orioles agree deal with free agent Jimenez: report

Cleveland Indians pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of their MLB baseball game in Toronto April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a deal with free agent pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez to strengthen their position in the American League East, according to a report on Monday.

The Orioles will sign starter Jimenez to a four-year contract worth $50 million, according to Major League Baseball’s website (www.mlb.com). The deal is pending a physical.

Jimenez, who spent the last 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland, has turned down a qualifying offer from the Indians meaning Baltimore will also have to surrender a first-round draft pick to acquire him.

The Orioles have enjoyed a recent resurgence after reaching the post-season in 2012 for the first time in 15 years, and backing it up with a winning campaign in 2013.

Jimenez, 30, is coming off a season where he went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA. His best year came in 2010 when he went 19-8 for the Colorado Rockies and was in contention for the CY Young Award.