FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orioles agree deal with free agent Jimenez: report
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 18, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Orioles agree deal with free agent Jimenez: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Indians pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of their MLB baseball game in Toronto April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a deal with free agent pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez to strengthen their position in the American League East, according to a report on Monday.

The Orioles will sign starter Jimenez to a four-year contract worth $50 million, according to Major League Baseball’s website (www.mlb.com). The deal is pending a physical.

Jimenez, who spent the last 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland, has turned down a qualifying offer from the Indians meaning Baltimore will also have to surrender a first-round draft pick to acquire him.

The Orioles have enjoyed a recent resurgence after reaching the post-season in 2012 for the first time in 15 years, and backing it up with a winning campaign in 2013.

Jimenez, 30, is coming off a season where he went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA. His best year came in 2010 when he went 19-8 for the Colorado Rockies and was in contention for the CY Young Award.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.