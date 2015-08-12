Indians' Brantley drives in winner in 16th innings

Aug 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) doubles in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Left fielder Michael Brantley’s RBI single in the bottom of the 16th inning gave Cleveland a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

With one out in the bottom of the 16th, second baseman Jose Ramirez singled off right-hander Branden Pinder (0-2).

Shortstop Francisco Lindor then singled, moving Ramirez to second before Brantley lined a 1-0 pitch past first baseman Mark Teixeira for a single to bring Ramirez home.

“It was a long night and a lot of things happened, but it was fun to be a part of it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

The game had been tied 2-2 after nine innings.

After the Yankees took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, the Indians rallied to tie it in the bottom half, forcing Andrew Miller’s first blown save of the season. He had been 24-for-24 in save opportunities coming into the game.

”It stinks,“ said Miller. ”I put us in a terrible situation.

“I had a chance to close out the game and I didn’t do it. I feel bad that I let us down, with the game won. I screwed up.”

Aug 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (right) celebrates his game-winning single with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the 16th inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Girardi said he was confident when he brought Miller into the game.

“I feel good every time we bring Andrew in,” said Girardi. “Two of their hits were a squibber and a jam shot. I thought he threw well, he just had some bad luck.”

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco dominated the Yankees through the first five innings, retiring 15 of the 16 batters he faced.

With the Indians leading 2-0, the Yankees got a run back in the sixth inning when second baseman Stephen Drew ripped a 3-2 pitch from Carrasco into the seats in right field for his 14th home run, cutting the Cleveland lead to 2-1.

New York tied it in the eighth inning when right fielder Carlos Beltran led off the inning by hitting his 10th home run.

Carrasco was removed from the game after the eighth inning. He allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

In his last three starts, he is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .085 (7-for-82), with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

“The key has been my mechanics have been very good in those three games,” said Carrasco.