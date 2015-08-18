Salazar pitches Indians past Red Sox

Aug 17, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland manager Terry Francona appears to be watching right-hander Danny Salazar develop before his eyes after he turned in his seventh successive strong start to lead the Indians to an 8-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

”I think his consistency is probably the thing that sticks out,“ Francona said. ”He’s always had, I would say more than glimpses, but he’s always had the stuff he has, but he’s starting to understand the league and himself.

“He gave up a home run tonight but it’s not that home run that maybe he shouldn’t give up. He’s not giving up the three runs he shouldn’t give up.”

Salazar allowed the homer and three other hits in seven innings. His ERA over the seven-game stretch is 1.45 and opponents are hitting just .148 over that span.

Lonnie Chisenhall drove in three runs to help the Indians to their third win in the last four games.

Aug 12, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. The Indians won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chisenhall’s fly ball to the left-field wall was played into a two-run double by Hanley Ramirez to highlight a five-run fourth inning for the Indians.

After first baseman Carlos Santana in the fifth off starter and loser Matt Barnes (3-3), Chisenhall led off the sixth with a homer off reliever Heath Hembree.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, back as the DH after missing three games with a shoulder problem, had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base for Cleveland.

Center fielder Abraham Almonte had a drag bunt for an RBI single in the big inning.

Right-handers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen worked an inning each to finish it off, Allen allowing an RBI single to Shaw with two outs in the ninth.