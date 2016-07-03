FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland 14-game winning streak ends
July 3, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Cleveland 14-game winning streak ends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 2, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Ezequiel Carrera (3) slides into home plate scoring a run ahead of the tag from Cleveland Indians catcher Chris Gimenez (38) during the eighth inning in a game at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue jays won 9-6. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Rajai Davis became the eighth Cleveland Indians player to hit for the cycle, but it was not enough to continue the club's record winning streak on Saturday.

That's because Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson tied the game with a home run in the seventh, then singled home the go-ahead run in the three-run eighth to end the Indians' streak at 14 with a 9-6 victory.

Davis completed the cycle with a single in the ninth inning against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna, The crowd gave the former Blue Jays outfielder an ovation.

Then Davis stole second but could not score as Osuna earned his 16th save of the season.

Davis homered in the first, tripled in the third and doubled in the seventh before his single and became the first Indian since Travis Hafner, on Aug. 14, 2003, at Minnesota to hit for the cycle.

Jul 2, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Indians third baseman Juan Uribe (4) gets hit with a pitch taking his base and scoring a run during the sixth inning in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays won 9-6. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

"That was very impressive," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He's been such a spark for us in so many ways."

Said manager John Gibbons of the Blue Jays: "Good for Raj. We still can't get anybody who played for us."

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Indians set the club record of 14 straight victories when they defeated the Blue Jays 2-1 in 19 innings on Friday.

"Even though we played a long one yesterday, guys were out there playing with energy," Davis said.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer and Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run shot in addition to Donaldson's solo shot for Toronto (44-39).

Carlos Santana also homered for Cleveland (49-31).

Editing by Andrew Both

