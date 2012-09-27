Indians fire manager Acta, name Alomar interim boss

Cleveland Indians manager Manny Acta (L) argues with first base umpire Rob Drake in the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Cleveland, Ohio May 23, 2011. Acta was ejected from the game. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians have fired manager Manny Acta and named Sandy Alomar to finish the season, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

Acta had a 214-266 record in three seasons as manager of Cleveland, who are 65-91 in 2012 and tied for last place in the American League’s Central Division with six games remaining.

“Managerial changes are never easy or taken lightly, but as we approached the end of the season and turned our attention to assessing the year, we determined a change was necessary,” Indians general manager Chris Antonetti said in a statement.

Alomar, 46, has been a member of the Indians’ coaching staff since 2010. The six-time All-Star catcher who played 11 seasons with Cleveland during a 20-year MLB playing career, will be a candidate for the full-time position, the team said.