More Japanese Giants caught up in betting scandal
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 21, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

More Japanese Giants caught up in betting scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese professional baseball’s governing body said on Wednesday an investigation has found two more players from the Yomiuri Giants were involved in illegal betting.

Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) said in a statement that pitchers Shoki Kasahara (24) and Ryuya Matsumoto (22) were found to have bet on baseball games, including Major League Baseball and Japanese high school games.

The NPB, which prohibits professional players from betting on baseball games, had already been investigating Giants pitcher Satoshi Fukuda for his involvement in illegal betting.

The NPB has not uncovered any involvement from players from other teams.

The Giants, the oldest professional baseball team in Japan, was eliminated from the playoff race to play for the Nippon Series on Saturday, which resulted in the resignation of the team manager Tatsunori Hara.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Peter Rutherford

