More Japanese Giants caught up in betting scandal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese professional baseball’s governing body said on Wednesday an investigation has found two more players from the Yomiuri Giants were involved in illegal betting.

Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) said in a statement that pitchers Shoki Kasahara (24) and Ryuya Matsumoto (22) were found to have bet on baseball games, including Major League Baseball and Japanese high school games.

The NPB, which prohibits professional players from betting on baseball games, had already been investigating Giants pitcher Satoshi Fukuda for his involvement in illegal betting.

The NPB has not uncovered any involvement from players from other teams.

The Giants, the oldest professional baseball team in Japan, was eliminated from the playoff race to play for the Nippon Series on Saturday, which resulted in the resignation of the team manager Tatsunori Hara.