McGehee to join fellow former Yankee Jones in Japan: report

New York Yankees Casey McGehee (R) is congratulated in the dugout after he hit a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - Infielder Casey McGehee is on the verge of joining another former New York Yankee Andruw Jones at the Rakuten Eagles in Japan’s professional baseball league, according to a local media report on Friday.

Rakuten, who signed former All-Star outfielder Jones earlier this week, have agreed to a 130 million yen ($1.54 million) one-year contract with 30-year-old free-agent McGehee, Kyodo news agency reported.

The deal would be announced after a medical, the report added.

McGehee, who has also played for the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, batted .217 with nine homers and 41 RBIs for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Yankees last season.

($1 = 84.39 yen)