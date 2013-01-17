Boston's Padilla signs deal to play in Japan - report

Boston Red Sox pitcher Vicente Padilla (L) reacts as New York Yankees' Nick Swisher (R) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Veteran Boston Red Sox pitcher Vicente Padilla has signed a one-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Japan Pacific League, according to a report on the MLB.com.

Padilla’s deal with the Hawks, who last won the Pacific League in 2011 and finished third last season, is worth $3.25 million, the report said quoting sources.

The 35-year-old Nicaraguan compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.50 earned run average and one save over 56 relief appearances last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The right-handed pitcher, an All-Star in 2002, has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 14-year career.