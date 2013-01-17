FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston's Padilla signs deal to play in Japan - report
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 17, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Boston's Padilla signs deal to play in Japan - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Red Sox pitcher Vicente Padilla (L) reacts as New York Yankees' Nick Swisher (R) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Veteran Boston Red Sox pitcher Vicente Padilla has signed a one-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Japan Pacific League, according to a report on the MLB.com.

Padilla’s deal with the Hawks, who last won the Pacific League in 2011 and finished third last season, is worth $3.25 million, the report said quoting sources.

The 35-year-old Nicaraguan compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.50 earned run average and one save over 56 relief appearances last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The right-handed pitcher, an All-Star in 2002, has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 14-year career.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.