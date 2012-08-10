Baseball: Japanese teen pitcher strikes out 22 in one game

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese schoolboy has set a new national record after striking out 22 batters in the country’s televised high school baseball tournament, local media reported on Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Yuki Matsui led Toko Gakuen to a 7-0 victory over Imabari-Nishi high school with an extraordinary display of pitching in Thursday’s first-round clash.

“That was way too good,” Matsui told Japan’s Sankei newspaper. “That’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Matsui broke the previous tournament record of 19 shared by five pitchers.

“I’ll try to not to let up and continue trying to pitch my best,” added Matsui, whose fastest pitch was clocked at 145kph.

By comparison, Major League Baseball’s single-game strikeout record stands at 21, set by Tom Cheney in 1962, although he pitched 16 innings.

More recently, Randy Johnson struck out 20 in 2001. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg struck out 23 in a game for San Diego State University in 2008.

Matsui’s display comes after baseball scouts were put on alert by a 160kph rocket pitched by 18-year-old Shohei Otani in a regional high school tournament last month.