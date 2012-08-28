Japan commissioner warns against WBC boycott

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan must play at next year’s World Baseball Classic (WBC) as the threat of a boycott by the holders continues to loom, the country’s professional baseball chief said on Tuesday.

Nippon Professional Baseball commissioner (NPB) Ryozo Kato insisted defending champions Japan were duty-bound to take part despite a blazing row over sponsorship rights.

“We should compete,” he told reporters, warning that a boycott would be frowned on in Japan after last year’s deadly tsunami and nuclear crisis.

“Apart from helping with re-energize the country after the disaster, I believe people want to see us play.”

NPB officials are set to hold talks with a reluctant players’ union on Wednesday in a bid to reach a breakthrough.

“I think this is the final phase,” said Kato. “We will make a sincere effort and give it our best shot.”

The players voted last month to snub the tournament, disgruntled with their share of revenue from the competition Japan won in 2006 and again in 2009.

They have demanded that sponsorship revenues for the Japanese team be shared by the NPB and players’ union instead of being pooled with other revenues and divided later.

The Japanese have previous form regarding the issue of sponsorship rights, threatening to organize an Asian boycott of the inaugural 2006 tournament.

Major League Baseball and its players reportedly received 33 percent of the total revenue from the 2009 WBC, while Japan got just 13 percent.