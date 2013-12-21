FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Golden Eagles swoop for Yankee Youkilis
December 21, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Golden Eagles swoop for Yankee Youkilis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Yankees' Kevin Youkilis (C) high fives teammates after scoring from a single by Jayson Nix during the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics in his MLB American League game at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Infielder Kevin Youkilis has left the New York Yankees and agreed a deal with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Rakuten Golden Eagles, the Japanese champions said on Saturday.

Sendai-based Rakuten did not reveal financial details of the contract for the 34-year-old three-times All Star and twice a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox.

Japanese media said Youkilis had signed a one-year deal for 300 million yen ($2.88 million).

Youkilis, a first and third baseman, is a career .281 hitter with a .382 on-base percentage. He spent eight years with the Red Sox where he won championships in 2004 and 2007 before joining the Chicago White Sox for a season in 2012.

He suffered an injury-marred 2013 with the Yankees, playing only 28 games which was the least of his decade in the majors

($1 = 104.0950 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien

