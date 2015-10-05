Cubs rookie slugger Bryant has top-selling MLB jersey

Oct 4, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) leaps to throw out Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Adam Lind (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rookie slugger Kris Bryant, who led the Chicago Cubs into the playoffs for the first time since 2008, had Major League Baseball’s best-selling jersey in 2015, according to sales posted on the league’s website on Monday.

The 23-year-old third baseman, who is the first rookie and youngest player ever to top the list, led all first-year MLB players in home runs (26), runs batted in (99), runs (87) and doubles (31).

He finished ahead of San Francisco Giants team mates Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey and the last two National League Most Valuable Player Award winners in Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.

Bryant, a leading candidate for rookie of the year honors, will now lead the Cubs, who have not won a World Series title since 1908, into the do-or-die National League Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.