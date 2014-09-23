Factbox : New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter

(Reuters) - Longtime New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who is retiring at the end of the 2014 Major League Baseball season, plays his final regular season home game on Thursday.

Here are some facts on the shortstop:

- Born: June 26, 1974 (Aged 40)

- Drafted sixth overall by the Yankees in 1992

- Made his MLB debut on May 29, 1995 at shortstop, which coincided with the storied team’s return to postseason for first time in 14 years

- Won 1996 American League Rookie of the Year honors in his first full season and helped New York to their first World Series title in 18 years

- Named Yankees captain in 2003

- Is the Yankees’ all-time career leader in hits, games played, stolen bases and at-bats

- Named an MLB All-Star 14 times

- Also won World Series in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009, and played in two other Fall Classics

- Earned Most Valuable Player honors in 2000 World Series

- Won five Silver Slugger awards as best offensive player at his position, including four straight from 2006.

- Holds MLB postseason records for most games played, hits and runs scored

- Retires as sixth on MLB all-time hits list behind only Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speaker