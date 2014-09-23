Reactions to the career of Derek Jeter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reaction to the impending retirement of New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who will play his last regular season home game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday:

Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig:

“In the 21-plus years in which I have served as commissioner, Major League Baseball has had no finer ambassador than Derek Jeter.”

- -

Hall of Famer Joe Torre, Jeter’s first manager with the Yankees:

“It’s an intangible that you can really feel -- there’s something special about him, what he adds. Somebody asked me one word to describe him and I said ‘trustworthy’...someone who’s there for you all the time and you can count on him.”

- -

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr:

“Derek is a true professional. He is well respected all across the league for good reason. He plays the game the right way, handles himself beautifully and off the field he’s a true professional.”

- -

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan:

”Great players, great athletes they thrive in pressure because they’ve prepared themselves for pressure.

“Being in a city where one little hiccup could fry you ... this kid’s done everything the right way. In this time and era where very few people take that time to say ‘what if’ before they make a decision, he’s done that and he’s made the right decision each and every time.”

- -

Former teammate Paul O‘Neill:

“It’s an end of an era, no doubt about it. There’s a whole ton of kids out there sporting No. 2 jerseys that are going to be Derek Jeter fans that will be taking their kids to the ballpark and remember the days of Derek Jeter.”

- -

Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield:

“The Yankees were blessed to have drafted him, for him to play for this team, and he was equally blessed to play here. He’s going to leave a legacy that every other athlete is going to try to emulate.”

- -

Former teammate Mariano Rivera:

“I never saw Babe Ruth playing, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle. I saw Derek play for 19 years in the big leagues and some years in the minor leagues. And all I saw was determination and desire to be the best. So definitely for me he is number one.”