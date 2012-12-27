Jones still Japan-bound despite arrest

New York Yankees right fielder Andruw Jones (L) bobbles a ball hit by Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia (not pictured) after Yankees teammate Derek Jeter (R) dropped it during the first inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Major League Baseball player Andruw Jones’s Christmas morning arrest on a battery charge will not endanger his move to Japan’s Rakuten Eagles, the club’s president said on Thursday.

The Curacao-born outfielder was taken into custody in an Atlanta suburb on Tuesday after police were called to his home following a domestic dispute with his wife.

“We received a report it was a domestic fight which escalated,” Eagles president Yozo Tachibana told Japanese media of the former Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees slugger.

“Unless there is any more big surprises, we intend to go ahead as planned with his contract.”

The 35-year-old Jones began his stellar MLB career at Atlanta and won 10 Gold Glove awards, cracking 434 home runs in MLB with five different clubs.

He joined Japan’s Eagles, based in the country’s quake-hit northeast, earlier this month on a one-year contract worth $3.5 million.