Rockies Reyes put on paid leave pending abuse case

Aug 20, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes (7) heads home to score the go ahead run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. The Rockies defeated the Nationals 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes has been placed on paid leave pending completion of his criminal proceedings on domestic abuse charges in Hawaii, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday.

Four-time All-Star Reyes entered a plea of not guilty after his October 31 arrest in Hawaii for allegedly assaulting his wife and was given an April 4 trial date. Spring training camps for the 2016 season have just opened this month.

The commissioner said he would decide whether to impose discipline on Reyes upon resolution of the criminal proceedings and completion of MLB’s investigation into the incident.

The Major League Baseball Players Association said they are monitoring the proceedings in Hawaii and the commissioner’s actions to ensure that Reyes’ rights are protected.

Reyes was traded to the Rockies from the Toronto Blue Jays in July, and has two years and $44 million remaining on the six-year, $106 million contract he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2012.

The Rockies open their 2016 season on April 4 on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.