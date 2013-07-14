Giants pitcher Lincecum throws no hitter

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum rests in the dugout during the seventh inning of his MLB American League baseball game against Toronto Blue Jays in San Francisco, California June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum threw the first no-hitter of his career against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The 29-year-old right hander struck out 13 batters and walked four to record the no-hitter in his team’s 9-0 win. He also hit San Diego’s Jedd Gyorko with a pitch.

A two-time Cy Young winner, Lincecum tossed a career high 149 pitches, as he registered the 15th no-hitter in Giants history and the seventh since the team was moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958.

The last Giants player to record a no-hitter was Matt Cain, who registered a perfect game at home to the Houston Astros last season.

Lincecum is just the second Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a no-hitter this year. The only other was Cincinnati Reds’ Homer Bailey, who threw his against the Giants less than two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by John O‘Brien)