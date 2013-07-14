Giants pitcher Lincecum throws no hitter

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum threw the first no-hitter of his career against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
The 29-year-old right hander struck out 13 batters and walked four to record the no-hitter in his team’s 9-0 win. He also hit San Diego’s Jedd Gyorko with a pitch.
A two-time Cy Young winner, Lincecum tossed a career high 149 pitches, as he registered the 15th no-hitter in Giants history and the seventh since the team was moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958.
The last Giants player to record a no-hitter was Matt Cain, who registered a perfect game at home to the Houston Astros last season.
Lincecum is just the second Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a no-hitter this year. The only other was Cincinnati Reds’ Homer Bailey, who threw his against the Giants less than two weeks ago.
(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by John O‘Brien)
This story was corrected to fix the number of stikeouts