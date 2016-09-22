FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MLB in talks to play regular season games in London
#Sports News
September 22, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

MLB in talks to play regular season games in London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 12, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the field with the batting trophy before the 2016 MLB All Star Game at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - London may soon host Major League Baseball's (MLB) first game in Europe, after discussions were held between the organization's commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Earlier this year, the MLB stated they were keen for London to host its first regular-season game in 2017 but negotiations stalled before a deal could be agreed.

"Commissioner Manfred and the Mayor of London had a very good meeting on a variety of topics," an MLB spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"Nothing specific has been determined regarding when a game might occur in London and what teams would participate."

Khan, who threw the first pitch in the game between the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins last week, said the MLB were eager to tap into the European market.

"We're in discussions about MLB and we want MLB to come to London," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"What we're discussing with Major League Baseball is for them to come here during the summer, which works for us for obvious reasons. They are very excited."

The MLB could follow the lead of the National Football Association (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) if any deal is struck.

The NFL has played at least one regular-season game in London since 2007 and has an agreement to play there through 2020, while the NBA is set to play its seventh game in the English capital in January.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
