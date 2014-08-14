Factbox: New MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

(Reuters) - Factbox on Robert D. Manfred Jr. who was voted in as the next commissioner of Major League Baseball on Thursday replacing the outgoing Bud Selig.

Age: 55

Graduate of Cornell University and received his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1983.

Worked as outside counsel for MLB during the 1994 players strike.

Joined MLB on a full-time basis in 1998 serving as executive vice president in charge of labor relations, leading the negotiations that resulted in new collective bargaining agreements in 2002, 2006 and 2011.

Sept 28, 2013: Named chief operating officer of Major League Baseball.

Aug 14, 2014: Named MLB’s next commissioner to succeed outgoing Bud Selig.

Considered a safe pair of hands, providing a seamless transition following the same playbook used by the National Basketball Association earlier this year when Adam Silver succeeded commissioner David Stern

Married with four children.