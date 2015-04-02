New MLB chief says new rules don't take away from game

MLB newly elected commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at a press conference before game two of the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says his mandate to speed up the pace of play has more to do with “how the games move along” than how long they actually last.

Shortly after taking over for outgoing Commissioner Bud Selig in January, Manfred instituted several new rules to accelerate the time between innings and pitches.

”We’re not focusing on the absolute time of the game,“ he told Reuters. ”What we’re trying to do is be responsive to what we’re hearing from our fans, be ahead of the curve.

“We want our games to be played in a manner that’s a little more crisp, taking out delays that really have nothing to do with how the players play the game.”

Among the new rules is a requirement that a hitter keep at least one foot in the batter’s box in most cases.

Clocks will be installed in stadiums counting down the time between innings, 2 minutes, 25 seconds for locally televised games and 2:45 for nationally televised games.

Pitchers must throw their last warm-up pitches before 30 seconds remaining on the clock, with some exceptions such as if the pitcher or catcher was on base when the previous half-inning ends.

The average time of a nine-inning game in the majors was a record 3 hours, 2 minutes in 2014, up from 2:33 in 1981.

“Would I like (the time) to be a number that starts with a two instead of a three? Yes I would,” he said. “But we’re really more focused about how the games move along.”

Manfred said the changes have been well received.

“The players have been extraordinarily cooperative during spring training,” he said. “They understand that we need to be responsive to the fans.”

Violators will be warned first and then face a possible fine.

Critics of the new rules, including Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, say tinkering with the game is dangerous for baseball, which had its seventh-highest attendance ever in 2014.

“It’s always prudent to begin the process of change before you have a real problem,” Manfred said. “We’re trying to be responsive to what the fans want, and move in moderation.”

The minor leagues have clocks on pitchers for the time between deliveries but Manfred does not want to go there yet.

“I‘m not going to get to a ‘what’s next’ scenario,” he said. “I‘m hoping what we’re doing now is successful.”