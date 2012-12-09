Mariners sign outfielder Bay to one-year deal

(Reuters) - Free agent outfielder Jason Bay has signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners in a bid to turn around his career, the American League team said on Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed but Seattle media reported Bay would earn $1 million with up to $2 million more possible in incentives.

The Canadian-born three-times All-Star, 34, played the past three seasons with the New York Mets, but hit only .165 with eight home runs and 20 runs batted in for 70 games last season.

“I am glad we were able to put this together and bring Jason back to the Northwest to continue his baseball career,” Mariners general manager Jack Zduriencik said in a statement.

”Jason has a history of being a productive Major League player and has participated in postseason play. We look forward to adding his experience to our young group of players.

Bay was an All-Star with Pittsburgh in 2005 and 2006 and with Boston in 2009.