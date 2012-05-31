FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rangers "Smoaked" by Mariners in 21-run onslaught
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 31, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Rangers "Smoaked" by Mariners in 21-run onslaught

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Seattle Mariners unearthed a superhuman burst of offense to punish the Texas Rangers 21-8 on Wednesday in a Major-League best performance of the season.

The Mariners (23-30) entered the night ranked second to last in hitting among American League teams but exploded for eight runs in both the second and third innings to blow away the home team.

Justin Smoak led the way with a pair of three-run home runs and six RBIs, Jesus Montero homered and had four RBIs and Seattle pounded out 20 hits to run through seven Texas (31-20) pitchers.

Seattle’s outburst was their second straight double digit output, after beating the Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday, and they fell one run short of equaling a franchise record of 22 runs scored back in 1999.

“These guys really put it together these last couple nights,” Mariners manager Eric Wedge told reporters.

“You’re seeing a lot of what we’ve been talking about with the potential of these young players. It’s fantastic to see.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.