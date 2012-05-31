Rangers "Smoaked" by Mariners in 21-run onslaught

(Reuters) - The Seattle Mariners unearthed a superhuman burst of offense to punish the Texas Rangers 21-8 on Wednesday in a Major-League best performance of the season.

The Mariners (23-30) entered the night ranked second to last in hitting among American League teams but exploded for eight runs in both the second and third innings to blow away the home team.

Justin Smoak led the way with a pair of three-run home runs and six RBIs, Jesus Montero homered and had four RBIs and Seattle pounded out 20 hits to run through seven Texas (31-20) pitchers.

Seattle’s outburst was their second straight double digit output, after beating the Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday, and they fell one run short of equaling a franchise record of 22 runs scored back in 1999.

“These guys really put it together these last couple nights,” Mariners manager Eric Wedge told reporters.

“You’re seeing a lot of what we’ve been talking about with the potential of these young players. It’s fantastic to see.”