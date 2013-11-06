FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mariners name McClendon as new manager
November 6, 2013 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Mariners name McClendon as new manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Seattle Mariners have charged Lloyd McClendon with the task of turning around the struggling franchise, naming the 54-year-old as manager on Tuesday.

McClendon’s managerial experience is limited to one spell with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2001-2005, but he has spent the last eight years on the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff.

McClendon, who spent eight seasons in the Majors as a player, takes over from Eric Wedge, who guided the Mariners for three seasons before parting ways at the end of the season.

Seattle has not enjoyed a winning season since 2009 and has not made the playoffs since 2001, but the team does have exciting pitching standouts in Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to manage the Seattle Mariners,” McClendon told reporters.

“Seattle has a tremendous group of talented players and the fans and city should be excited about the club’s future.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner. Editing by Patrick Johnston

