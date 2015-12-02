Mariners trade Trumbo to Orioles for Clevenger

Seattle Mariners right fielder Mark Trumbo (35) celebrates after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Seattle Mariners have agreed to trade away slugger Mark Trumbo to the Baltimore Orioles, the latest change for the Mariners in a busy off-season.

The Mariners will receive catcher Steve Clevenger in the deal, Major League Baseball’s website reported on Tuesday.

Trumbo, who was traded to Seattle from Arizona in June, finished this past season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. The 29-year-old has had a pair of 30-homer seasons during his career and arrives at a Baltimore team that could lose free agent Chris Davis, who led the Majors with 47 home runs in 2015.

Clevenger has played sparingly in the Majors, including just 30 games this past campaign. Seattle are moving in a new direction under general manager Jerry Dipoto, hired in September to replace Jack Zduriencik.

In October, the Mariners fired manager Lloyd McClendon and replaced him with Scott Servais.

The team completed a six-player trade last month with Tampa Bay that shipped away core members Logan Morrison and Brad Miller.