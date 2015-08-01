Walker has complete game one-hitter in Seattle win

(The Sports Xchange) - Taijuan Walker threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Seattle Mariners in a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The only hit Walker allowed was a solo home run by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano with one out in the fourth inning.
He retired nine in a row after that and 16 of the final 17 men he faced in all.
Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz finished with four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle.
Right fielder Mark Trumbo, center fielder Austin Jackson and first baseman Jesus Montero also had multi-hit games for Seattle, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Minnesota left-hander Tommy Milone (5-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in six-plus innings of work.
Seattle got on the board first in the second inning when Trumbo and Jackson led off with singles.
Two batters later, shortstop Brad Miller hit a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring Trumbo for a 1-0 lead.
The Mariners extended the lead in the fourth, starting the inning with three straight hits. Trumbo and Jackson each singled ahead of Montero, who doubled down the left-field line to score Trumbo from second.
Miller followed with his second sacrifice fly in the game, making it 3-0.
Minnesota got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Sano’s fourth home run of the season.
