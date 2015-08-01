FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walker has complete game one-hitter in Seattle win
#Sports News
August 1, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Walker has complete game one-hitter in Seattle win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 31, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (32) pitches in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Taijuan Walker threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Seattle Mariners in a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The only hit Walker allowed was a solo home run by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano with one out in the fourth inning.

He retired nine in a row after that and 16 of the final 17 men he faced in all.

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz finished with four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Right fielder Mark Trumbo, center fielder Austin Jackson and first baseman Jesus Montero also had multi-hit games for Seattle, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Minnesota left-hander Tommy Milone (5-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in six-plus innings of work.

Seattle got on the board first in the second inning when Trumbo and Jackson led off with singles.

Two batters later, shortstop Brad Miller hit a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring Trumbo for a 1-0 lead.

The Mariners extended the lead in the fourth, starting the inning with three straight hits. Trumbo and Jackson each singled ahead of Montero, who doubled down the left-field line to score Trumbo from second.

Miller followed with his second sacrifice fly in the game, making it 3-0.

Minnesota got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Sano’s fourth home run of the season.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
